Photo Gallery: Dolphins v. Jets | Sunday, November 3, 2019

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Preston Williams (18) celebrates with defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) after scoring in the second quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, November 3, 2019.
Al Diaz
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Preston Williams (18) scores in the second quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, November 3, 2019.
Al Diaz
Miami Dolphins receiver Preston Williams (18) celebrates after catching a touchdown in the first quarter as they play the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Sunday, November, 3, 2019.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
Miami Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker (11) catches a second quarter touchdown as New York Jets Nate Hairston (21) fails to defend at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Sunday, November, 3, 2019.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
