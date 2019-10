Miami Dolphins Miami Dolphins acquired cornerback Aqib Talib in a trade for a 2020 fifth-round pick October 29, 2019 07:00 PM

Miami Dolphins acquired cornerback Aqib Talib in a trade which Miami acquired an asset for a 2020 fifth-round pick in exchange for taking on the remaining $4.2 million of Talib’s expiring contract, October 29, 2019.