Photo Gallery: Dolphins practice | Wednesday, October 16, 2019.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick run drills during practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Wednesday, October 16, 2018, in Davie in preparation for their game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at New Era Field in New York.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick run drills during practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Wednesday, October 16, 2018, in Davie in preparation for their game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at New Era Field in New York.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins quarterbacks Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) and Josh Rosen (3) running drills during practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Wednesday, October 16, 2018, in Davie in preparation for their game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at New Era Field in New York.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins quarterbacks Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) Josh Rosen (3) and Jake Rudock (5) running drills during practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Wednesday, October 16, 2018, in Davie in preparation for their game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at New Era Field in New York.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins quarterback Jake Rudock (5) run drills during practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Wednesday, October 16, 2018, in Davie in preparation for their game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at New Era Field in New York.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen (3) run drills during practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Wednesday, October 16, 2018, in Davie in preparation for their game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at New Era Field in New York.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins quarterbacks Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) run drills during practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Wednesday, October 16, 2018, in Davie in preparation for their game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at New Era Field in New York.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake (32) run drills during practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Wednesday, October 16, 2018, in Davie in preparation for their game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at New Era Field in New York.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake (32) run drills during practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Wednesday, October 16, 2018, in Davie in preparation for their game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at New Era Field in New York.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins running back Mark Walton (22) run drills during practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Wednesday, October 16, 2018, in Davie in preparation for their game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at New Era Field in New York.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) run drills during practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Wednesday, October 16, 2018, in Davie in preparation for their game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at New Era Field in New York.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins running back Mark Walton (22) run drills during practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Wednesday, October 16, 2018, in Davie in preparation for their game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at New Era Field in New York.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake (32) run drills during practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Wednesday, October 16, 2018, in Davie in preparation for their game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at New Era Field in New York.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com