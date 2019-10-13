Photo Gallery: Dolphins v. Redskins | Sunday, October 13, 2019

Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake (32) drops the ball on a two-point conversion attempt late in the fourth quarter as they play the Washington Redskins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 13, 2019.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen (3) sets up to pass under pressure by Washington Redskins linebacker Montez Sweat (90) in the first quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Washington Redskins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, October 13, 2019.
Miami Dolphins running back Kalen Ballage (27) is stopped short of the goalline by Washington Redskins nose tackle Daron Payne (94) in the fourth quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Washington Redskins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, October 13, 2019.
The Washington Redskins celebrate on the field after Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake (32) drops the ball on a two point conversion in the final seconds of the game as the Miami Dolphins host the Washington Redskins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, October 13, 2019.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen (3) is sacked by Washington Redskins defensive tackle Treyvon Hester (96) in the first quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Washington Redskins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, October 13, 2019.
Miami Dolphins defensive end Avery Moss (93), linebacker Vince Biegel (47) and free safety Reshad Jones (20) gang tackle Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson (26) in the first quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Washington Redskins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, October 13, 2019.
