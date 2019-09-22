Photo gallery: Dolphins at Cowboys | Sunday, September 22, 2019

Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker (11) one-handed catch as Dallas Cowboys Chidobe Awuzie defends in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, September, 22, 2019.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Preston Williams (18) gets the ball stripped in the end zone by Dallas Cowboys Chidobe Awuzie (24) in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, September, 22, 2019.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake (32) fumbles the ball late in the second quarter near the end zone as they play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, September, 22, 2019.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com