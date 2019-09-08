Photo gallery: Ravens at Dolphins | Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant fumble a punt during second quarter of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, September 8 2019, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen (3) is sacked by Baltimore Ravens Matthew Judon (99) in the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Sunday, September, 8, 2019.
Miami Dolphins linebacker Sam Eguavoen (49) grabs Baltimore Ravens Patrick Ricard (42) face mask in the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Sunday, September, 8, 2019.
Miami Dolphins players Chandler Cox (38) Kenyan Drake (32) Albert Wilson (15) look from the sidelines during fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, September 8 2019, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins fans showing frustration during fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, September 8 2019, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins WR Albert Wilson and RB Kenyan Drake sit on the sidelines in the fourth quarter as they are defeated by the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Sunday, September, 8, 2019.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson looks from the sidelines during fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, September 8 2019, in Miami Gardens..
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) looks from the sidelines during fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, September 8 2019, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen (3) looks on at the line of scrimmage during fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, September 8 2019, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen sets up to pass during fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, September 8 2019, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen (3) in the third quarter as they play the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Sunday, September, 8, 2019.
Miami Dolphins safety Bobby McCain (28) during second quarter of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, September 8 2019, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker (11) catches a pass as he is defended by Baltimore Ravens Anthony Averett (34) and Marlon Humphrey (44) in the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Sunday, September, 8, 2019.
Anthony Levine Sr. (41) runs against then defense of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant (19) and linebacker Deon Lacey (44) after a fake punt during second quarter of an NFL football game at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, September 8 2019, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins cornerbacks Eric Rowe (21) and linebacker Jerome baker (55) defend Baltimore Ravens Marquise Brown (15) in the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Sunday, September, 8, 2019.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Preston Williams (18) catches a touchdown pass in the second quarter as they play the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Sunday, September, 8, 2019.
Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram II runs for a touchdown during second quarter of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, September 8 2019, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick scrambles against the defense of Baltimore Ravens offensive linemen Tim Williams (56) during second quarter of an NFL football game at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, September 8 2019, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores gives instructions to his team during second quarter of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, September 8 2019, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker catches a pass in front of Baltimore Ravens cornerbacks Anthony Averett (34) and Marlon Humphrey (44) during second quarter of an NFL football game at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, September 8 2019, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard break up a pass intended for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown during second quarter of an NFL football game at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, September 8 2019, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins cornerbacks Eric Rowe (21) and Bobby McCain (28) collide as they defend Baltimore Ravens Marquise Brown (15) in the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Sunday, September, 8, 2019.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson sets up to pass during second quarter of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, September 8 2019, in Miami Gardens.
Baltimore Ravens defensive back Justin Bethel recuperates fumble a punt by Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant during second quarter of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, September 8 2019, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins cornerback Eric Rowe (21) watches as Baltimore Ravens Mark Ingram (21) scores the first touchdown in the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Sunday, September, 8, 2019.
Miami Dolphins cornerback Eric Rowe (21) watches as Baltimore Ravens Marshal Yanda (73) lifts Mark Ingram (21) after Ingram’s touchdown in the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Sunday, September, 8, 2019.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) gets hit in the face mask by Baltimore Ravens Patrick Ricard (42) in the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Sunday, September, 8, 2019.
Manny Lopez and Bonner, a Dorian survivor, watch the Fins in the first half as the Miami Dolphins play the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Sunday, September, 8, 2019.
Miami Dolphins defensive end Charles Harris (90) chases Baltimore Ravens Marquise Brown (15) as he runs for a first quarter touchdown at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Sunday, September, 8, 2019.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) is tackled after releasing the ball by Baltimore Ravens Judon Matthew (99) in the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Sunday, September, 8, 2019.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson (15) rolls on the field after a reception in the first quarter as they play the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Sunday, September, 8, 2019.
Miami Dolphins running back Kalen Ballage (27) is tackled in the first quarter by Baltimore Ravens Michael Pierce at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Sunday, September, 8, 2019.
Miami Dolphins cheerleaders as they play the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Sunday, September, 8, 2019.
Miami Dolphins running back Kalen Ballage (27) runs into the field before the start of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, September 8 2019, in Miami Gardens.
A group of people hold a big American flag during national anthem before the start of an NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins against the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, September 8 2019, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick looks on before the start of an NFL football game between the against the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, September 8 2019, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick trows before the start of an NFL football game between the against the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, September 8 2019, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins owner Stephen M. Ross and Dolphins head coach Brian Flores talk before the start of an NFL football game between the against the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, September 8 2019, in Miami Gardens...
Miami Dolphins owner Stephen M. Ross and Dolphins Vice Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Garfinkel talk before the start of an NFL football game between the against the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, September 8 2019, in Miami Gardens..
Fans walk before the start of an NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins against the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, September 8 2019, in Miami Gardens.s.
Dolfan Maniac Roger Avila poses for the picture before the start of an NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins against the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, September 8 2019, in Miami Gardens.s.
Dolfan Maniac Roger Avila pose for the picture with his son Roger Avila III before the start of an NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins against the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, September 8 2019, in Miami Gardens.
A collection drive will taking place at Hard Rock Stadium before the start of an NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins against the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, September 8 2019, in Miami Gardens. In the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, Stephen Ross and the Miami Dolphins announced a series of immediate and long-term rebuilding efforts for the Bahamas. A collection drive will take place at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, September 8 at the Dolphins vs. Ravens game, this is the second of three collection drives hosted at Hard Rock Stadium. These items will be sent to those in need in collaboration with relief efforts being led by Miami-Dade and Broward counties and local government partners.
