Photo gallery: Falcons at Dolphins | Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019

Miami Dolphins running back Kalen Ballage (27) dives into the end zone to score in the second quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Thursday, August 8, 2019.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen (3) throws the ball as he is tackled by Atlanta Falcons Jacob Tuioti-Mariner (79) in the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Thursday, August, 8, 2019.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Allen Hurns (86) hold onto a pass reception as he is taken down by Atlanta Falcons strong safety Damontae Kazee (27) in the second quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Thursday, August 8, 2019.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) tries to escape Atlanta Falcons Takkarist McKinley (98) in the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Thursday, August, 8, 2019.
Miami Dolphins fan cheers as they play the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Thursday, August, 8, 2019.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) passes in the first quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Thursday, August 8, 2019.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) with Miami Dolphins center Daniel Kilgore (67) in the second quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Thursday, August 8, 2019.
An injured Miami Dolphins defensive tackle, Kendrick Norton, watches the team practice before the Miami Dolphins host the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Thursday, August 8, 2019.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Isaiah Ford (84) in the second quarter as they play the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Thursday, August, 8, 2019.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills (10) takes a knee during the national anthem as the Miami Dolphins host the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Thursday, August 8, 2019.
Miami Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker (55) defends Atlanta Falcons Justin Hardy (14) in the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Thursday, August, 8, 2019.
The Miami Dolphins run out onto the field as the Miami Dolphins host the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Thursday, August 8, 2019.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen (3) as they play the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Thursday, August, 8, 2019.
Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores as they play the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Thursday, August, 8, 2019.
Miami Dolphins running back Kalen Ballage (27) carries the ball in the second quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Thursday, August 8, 2019.
Miami Dolphins running back Kalen Ballage (27) celebrates after diving into the end zone to score in the second quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Thursday, August 8, 2019.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen (3) gestures in the second quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Thursday, August 8, 2019.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Preston Williams (82) earns a first down reception in the second quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Thursday, August 8, 2019.
Miami Dolphins corner back Nic Needham (40) fails to defend Atlanta Falcons Olamide Zaccheaus (17) in the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Thursday, August, 8, 2019.
Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake (32) runs for yardage in the first quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Thursday, August 8, 2019.
The Miami Dolphins offensive line in the first quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Thursday, August 8, 2019.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) points with Daniel Kilgore (67) at center in the first quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Thursday, August 8, 2019.
Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores on the sidelines as the Miami Dolphins host the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Thursday, August 8, 2019.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) sets up to pass in the first quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Thursday, August 8, 2019.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen (3) sets up to pass in the second quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Thursday, August 8, 2019.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen (3) celebrates with running back Kalen Ballage (27) after Ballage’s second quarter touchdown as they play the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Thursday, August, 8, 2019.
Miami Dolphins fan cheers as they play the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Thursday, August, 8, 2019.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) hands off to running back Kalen Ballage (27) in the first quarter as they play the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Thursday, August, 8, 2019.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) throws the ball as Atlanta Falcons Yurik Bethune (52) rushes in the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Thursday, August, 8, 2019.
