In wake of fire, here’s what Dolphins are doing to help Edison High’s football team

A fire broke out June 23, 2019, in Edison High’s field house, which is used to store equipment for the football team. Miami Fire Rescue

A fire broke out Sunday afternoon in the field house at Edison Senior High School where the football team stored equipment.

The Miami Dolphins didn’t waste any time in helping out.

On Monday morning, Dolphins CEO and president Tom Garfinkel announced on Twitter that the Dolphins and Baptist Health South Florida will be replacing the equipment the school lost in the fire. Former Dolphins receiver Nat Moore attended Edison Senior High School.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The fire occurred around 1 p.m. on Sunday. A Miami police officer on patrol noticed smoke coming from the weight room and an attachment that’s about 5 feet by 20 feet and used for storage. It was engulfed in flames when fire rescue workers got there, Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll said.

They extinguished the fire and called in the fire investigator. No one was injured, as the Edison football team spent the weekend on college tours.

“There were a few pieces of athletic equipment used for the football team and other materials such as paint cans,” Carroll said. “The cause of the fire is undetermined. We did not find anything to indicate it was intentionally set. We didn’t not find anything to say definitively what caused it.”

Edison coach Luther “Luke” Campbell appeared on WQAM’s “The Joe Rose Show with Zach Krantz” on Monday morning and spoke about the incident: “The arson, why would somebody do this? Who would be this sick to go in and burn up the equipment? What person would do that?”

Late Sunday, superintendent Alberto Carvalho tweeted about the incident.

“Thankfully, no one was hurt in the fire @miamiedisonsr. However, this regrettable incident destroyed some football equipment & damaged storage facility. If you have information on what sparked it, please speak up. All will be replaced. No fire can stop @MDCPS or #RedRaider pride.”

Sports Pass for $30 per year Get unlimited access to all Miami Herald sports stories and videos for $30 Subscribe now #READLOCAL