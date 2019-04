Miami Dolphins ‘Whether I was the first or seventh string, I wouldn’t change what I did every day,’ says Josh Rosen April 29, 2019 02:02 PM

Quarterback Josh Rosen talks about how ready he is to play as first string quarterback during a press conference at the Miami Dolphins’ training facility in Davie on Monday, April 29, 2019. Rosen was recently traded to the Miami Dolphins.