Dolphins add former Detroit Lions and St. Thomas Aquinas quarterback

The Dolphins added a second developmental quarterback to their roster on Friday night, signing former Detroit Lions quarterback Jake Rudock.
Rudock, 6-3, has thrown five passes in his three-year NFL career, all in 2017, when he served as Matt Stafford’s backup. He completed three of those passes for 24 yards and an interception.
Rudock, who signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins, led St. Thomas Aquinas to a state and national championshp in 2010 and enrolled at Iowa, where he threw 34 touchdowns and 18 touchdowns and completed 60 percent of his passes in two years at a starter.
He then transferred to Michigan in 2015, where he threw 20 touchdowns, nine touchdowns and completed 64 percent and won MVP of the Citrus Bowl in a win against the Gators.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The Lions selected him in the sixth round of the 2016 draft. He was initially on the practice squad, then joining the 53-man roster in late November.
He beat out former University of Miami quarterback Brad Kaaya to be Stafford’s backup in 2017.
But he was released before the 2018 season opener and spent the year on the Lions’ practice squad.
Rudock joins Ryan Tannehill and Luke Falk as the Dolphins’ quarterbacks under contract for 2019.
But Tannehill, who is slated to earn $18.7 million (non-guaranteed) next season, is expected to be traded or released.
Falk, who was picked up off waivers from Tennessee last September, fractured his non-throwing wrist in an October practice and finished the season on injured reserve.
He’s due to earn $570,000 next season if he makes the team. Former coach Adam Gase was particularly intrigued by Falk.
Brock Osweiler and David Fales are set to become free agents in March.
Please click here for my Heat piece today on why Erik Spoelstra was upset.
Please click here for my in-depth look at new UM offensive coordinator Dan Enos, what he likes to do offensively, and what Nick Saban and others say about him.
Comments