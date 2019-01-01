Live blog: The absolute latest on the Miami Dolphins’ coaching search

UPDATED (12:23 p.m.): Darren Rizzi said a few weeks back that he wants another chance to be a head coach someday. The assumption was that chance would come on the collegiate level.
Turns out, he might get his wish and not have to move.
Albert Breer reports that Rizzi, who has run Miami’s special teams for nearly a decade, will get an opportunity to interview for Adam Gase’s job.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Rizzi was a head coach at the University of New Haven for three seasons at the turn of the century and also coach Rhode Island in 2008.
UPDATED (11:36 a.m.): Our Barry Jackson reports that Adam Gase’s assistants still remain employed by the Dolphins, at least as of now. The plan is for the Dolphins to hire a head coach and let him decide who stays and who goes.
It will be very interesting to see what happens to special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi, who is held in high esteem both inside the organization and out. Rizzi has been with the Dolphins since 2010, surviving four coaching changes. If he does not get the top job, many in the building would hope he stays on when a new staff is named.
UPDATED (11:29 a.m.): The Dolphins will need to wait until Monday to talk to Vic Fangio. The Bears’ defensive coordinator is busy preparing for Chicago’s Wild Card playoff game against the Eagles, but NFL Network reports that Fangio will meet with the Dolphins and Broncos on Monday.
Fangio, 60, has never been a head coach but has running NFL defenses for some two decades, with great success. The Bears led the league in scoring defense (17.7 points er game) and ranked third in yards allowed (299.7) in 2018.
UPDATED (11:12 a.m.): The Adam Gase road show will apparently begin in Arizona.
ESPN reported that Gase will interview with the Cardinals on Wednesday, his first of what is expected to be several meetings with teams in need of a head coach.
The news comes some 24 hours after the Dolphins fired Gase following three seasons.
***
Expect NFL news to pour in over the next few days, with names, dates and times of Dolphins coaching candidates to filter out from news outlets near and far.
So here’s your New Year’s Day one-stop-shop.
What we know so far:
The Dolphins have identified at least five potential replacements to Adam Gase: Patriots defensive coordinator Brian Flores, Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio; Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and Cowboys defensive backs coach Kris Richard.
Richard might be the least-known name of the list, but the 39-year-old comes with a significant endorsement: star cornerback Richard Sherman, who played for Richard in Seattle for the better part of a decade. Richard was the Seahawks’ defensive coordinator from 2015-2017.
Comments