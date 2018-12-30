Photo gallery: Dolphins at Bills | Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018

Miami Dolphins running back Kalen Ballage (27) reacts after fumbling the ball on a direct snap in the fourth quarter Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Da’Mari Scott (15) meets with Miami Dolphins running back Kalen Ballage (27) after the game Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Miami Dolphins free safety Reshad Jones (20) scores late in the second quarter as Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) attempts the stop as the Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins at New Era Field, Orchard Park, NY on Sunday, December 30, 2018.
Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake (32) earns a first down as Buffalo Bills middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) and defensive back Levi Wallace (47) make the stop in the second quarter Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Kiko Alonso (47) walks off the field after being ejected in the second half Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) scrambles under pressure by the Bills defense in the third quarter Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) is sacked by Buffalo Bills middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) in the fourth quarter Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y.
The Bills celebrate after recovering a fumble by Miami Dolphins running back Kalen Ballage (27) on a direct snap in the fourth quarter Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Miami Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake (91) puts pressure on Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) in the first quarter Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) is sacked by Buffalo Bills middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) in the fourth quarter Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y.
The Dolphins celebrate Miami Dolphins free safety Reshad Jones (20) touchdown as Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks on in the second quarter as the Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins at New Era Field, Orchard Park, NY on Sunday, December 30, 2018.
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Akeem Spence (93), Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Davis (36) and teammates celebrate after Miami Dolphins free safety Reshad Jones (20) scores on an interception in the second quarter as the Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins at New Era Field, Orchard Park, NY on Sunday, December 30, 2018.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) reacts after catching a pass for a touchdown thrown by Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills (10) in the second quarter as the Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins at New Era Field, Orchard Park, NY on Sunday, December 30, 2018.
Miami Dolphins free safety Reshad Jones (20) intercepts the pass intended for Buffalo Bills tight end Jason Croom (80) in the second quarter as Jones runs it in for a pick six in the second quarter as the Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins at New Era Field, Orchard Park, NY on Sunday, December 30, 2018.
Miami Dolphins running back Kalen Ballage (27) runs for yardage in the third quarter Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase looks on from the sidelines Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) sets up to pass in the first quarter as the Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins at New Era Field, Orchard Park, NY on Sunday, December 30, 2018.
Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase paces the sidelines as the Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins at New Era Field, Orchard Park, NY on Sunday, December 30, 2018.
Miami fans show their support as the Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins at New Era Field, Orchard Park, NY on Sunday, December 30, 2018.
Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Kiko Alonso (47) talks with Lazaro and Yailen Perez before fans before the start of the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins game at New Era Field, Orchard Park, NY on Sunday, December 30, 2018.
