Photo gallery: Dolphins at Vikings | Sunday, December 16, 2018

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) slowly gets up after Minnesota Vikings Sheldon Richardson (93) celebrates after sacking him in the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Sunday, December, 16, 2018.
Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase sits on the bench in the second quarter reviewing plays as they play the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Sunday, December, 16, 2018.
Miami Dolphins Kenyan Drake (32) is pushed out of bounds in the second quarter by Minnesota Vikings Anthony Barr (55) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Sunday, December, 16, 2018.
Miami Dolphins defensive end Andre Branch (50) shows frustration after a failed defensive series in the first quarter as they play the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Sunday, December, 16, 2018.
Miami Dolphins running back Frank Gore (21) injures his ankle at the end of this play in the first quarter as they play the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Sunday, December, 16, 2018.
Miami Dolphins safety Reshad Jones (20) knocks Minnesota Vikings Tyler Conklin (83) to the ground and dazes him in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Sunday, December, 16, 2018.
Miami Dolphins receiver Danny Amendola (80) misses a pass in the first quarter as he is defended by Minnesota Vikings Mackensie Alexander (20) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Sunday, December, 16, 2018.
Miami Dolphins Charles Harris (90), Bobby McCain (28) and Resah Jones (20) come off the field upset after the Minnesota Vikings second touchdown in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Sunday, December, 16, 2018.
Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (86) is knocked out of bounds in the first half after a reception by Minnesota Vikings Anthony Harris (41) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Sunday, December, 16, 2018.
Miami Dolphins running back Frank Gore (21) reacts as Minnesota Vikings Anthony Barr falls on his ankle in the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Sunday, December, 16, 2018.
Miami Dolphins running back Frank Gore is carried off the field after injuring his angle as is greeted by Senorise Perry (34) in the second quarter as they play the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Sunday, December, 16, 2018.
Minnesota Vikings cheers as they defeat the Miami Dolphins at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Sunday, December, 16, 2018.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) gets up after a fourth quarter sack as they play the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Sunday, December, 16, 2018.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) is sacked by Minnesota Vikings Sheldon Richardson (93) in the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Sunday, December, 16, 2018.
Miami Dolphins defensive backs T.J. McDonald (22) and Torry McTyer (24) watch as Minnesota Vikings Aldrick Robinson (17) scores a fourth quarter touchdown on a pass at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Sunday, December, 16, 2018.
Miami Dolphins Safety Walt Aikens (35) misses a tackle after a reception by Minnesota Vikings Kyle Rudolph (82) in the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Sunday, December, 16, 2018.
Miami Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso (47) tackles Minnesota Vikings Stefon Diggs (14) after a reception in the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Sunday, December, 16, 2018.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) is helped up by his offensive line after being sacked in the third quarter as they play the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Sunday, December, 16, 2018.
Miami Dolphins lineman Ja’Wuan James (70) can’t stop Minnesota Vikings Tom Johnson (96) from sacking Fins quarterback Ryan Tannehill in the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Sunday, December, 16, 2018.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) is sacked by Minnesota Vikings Danielle Hunter (99) and Anthony Harris (41) in the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Sunday, December, 16, 2018.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) is sacked by Minnesota Vikings Danielle Hunter (99) in the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Sunday, December, 16, 2018.
Miami Dolphins fan Wes Dalton arrives at the stadium as the Fins prepare to play the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Sunday, December, 16, 2018.
