Photo gallery: Lions at Dolphins | Sunday, October 21, 2018

Miami Dolphins quarterback Brock Osweiler (8) walks off the field after the Miami Dolphins are defeated by the Detroit Lions 32-21 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, October 21, 2018.
Miami Dolphins free safety Reshad Jones (20) walks off the field after the Miami Dolphins are defeated by the Detroit Lions 32-21 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, October 21, 2018.
Miami Dolphins Frank Gore runs the ball in the fourth quarter as Detroit Lions Romero Okwara leaps to tackle him at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 21, 2018. Sunday, October, 21, 2018
Miami Dolphins T.J. McDonald (22) and Kiko Alonso (47) chase Detroit Lions Golden Tate at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 21, 2018. Sunday, October, 21, 2018
Miami Dolphins trainers watch as receiver Kenny Stills walks off the field limping late in the fourth quarter as they play the Detroit Lions at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 21, 2018. Sunday, October, 21, 2018
Miami Dolphins Jerome Baker leaps to block Detroit Lions quarterback Matt Stafford in the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 21, 2018. Sunday, October, 21, 2018
Miami Dolphins sack Detroit Lions quarterback Matt Stafford and he yells at his offensive linemen in the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 21, 2018. Sunday, October, 21, 2018
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson lays on the field after being injured in the second quarter as they play the Detroit Lions at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 21, 2018. Sunday, October, 21, 2018
Miami Dolphins receiver Kenny Stills on the field after a late passing attempt in the fourth quarter as they play the Detroit Lions at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 21, 2018. Sunday, October, 21, 2018. Stills limped off the field.
Miami Dolphins receiver Albert Wilson screams as he lays on the field after being injured in the second quarter as they play the Detroit Lions at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 21, 2018. Sunday, October, 21, 2018.
Miami Dolphins defense watches as Detroit Lions LeGarrette Blount scores a second quarter touchdown at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 21, 2018. Sunday, October, 21, 2018
Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Giseke catches a pass in the third quarter as they play the Detroit Lions at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 21, 2018. Sunday, October, 21, 2018
Miami Dolphins quarterback Brock Osweiler gets sacked by Detroit Lions Ricky Jean-Francois in the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 21, 2018. Sunday, October, 21, 2018
Miami Dolphins Albert Wilson catches a pas as Detroit Lions Teez Tabor tackles him in the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 21, 2018. Sunday, October, 21, 2018
Miami Dolphins quarterback Brock Osweiler (8) talks with Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase on the sidelines in the second half as the Miami Dolphins host the Detroit Lions at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, October 21, 2018.
Miami Dolphins Reshad Jones reaches for Detroit Lions Kerryon Johnson in the second quarter as he advances the ball to help with the Lons first touchdown at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 21, 2018. Sunday, October, 21, 2018
Miami Dolphins running back Frank Gore (21) gets crushed by Detroit Lions Jared Davis (40) and Romero Okwara (95) in the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 21, 2018. Sunday, October, 21, 2018
Miami Dolphins quarterback Brock Osweiler (8) throws under pressure as he is hit by Detroit Lions strong safety Quandre Diggs (28) in the second half as the Miami Dolphins host the Detroit Lions at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, October 21, 2018.
Miami Dolphins security person was injured when receiver Kenny Stills collided with her when he caught a second quarter touchdown as they play the Detroit Lions at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 21, 2018. Sunday, October, 21, 2018
Miami Dolphins quarterback Brock Osweiler (8) sets up to pass in the second quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Detroit Lions at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, October 21, 2018.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson (15) is injured on this play after Detroit Lions cornerback Teez Tabor (31) attempts a tackle in the second quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Detroit Lions at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, October 21, 2018.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills (10) scores in the second quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Detroit Lions at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, October 21, 2018.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Brock Osweiler (8) sets up to pass in the second half as the Miami Dolphins host the Detroit Lions at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, October 21, 2018.
Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake (32) scores in the fourth quarter as Detroit Lions running back Ameer Abdullah (21) defends as the Miami Dolphins host the Detroit Lions at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, October 21, 2018.
Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake (32) and Miami Dolphins running back Senorise Perry (34) celebrate after Drake scores in the fourth quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Detroit Lions at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, October 21, 2018.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Brock Osweiler (8) signals in the second quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Detroit Lions at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, October 21, 2018.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) scores in the fourth quarter as Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (47) defends as the Miami Dolphins host the Detroit Lions at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, October 21, 2018.
Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake (32) and Miami Dolphins quarterback Brock Osweiler (8) celebrate after Drake scores in the fourth quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Detroit Lions at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, October 21, 2018.
Miami Dolphins defensive end Andre Branch (50) and defensive tackle Vincent Taylor (96) celebrate after Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is sacked in the second quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Detroit Lions at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, October 21, 2018.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills (10) hands the game ball to a security guard he ran into after scoring in the second quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Detroit Lions at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, October 21, 2018.
