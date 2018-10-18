Photo Gallery: Dolphins practice | Thursday, October 18, 2018

Miami Dolphins quarterback Brock Osweiler (8) speaks to an offensive coordinator during practice in the Dolphins bubble at Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University in Davie, FL, on October 18, 2018. The Miami Dolphins take on the Detroit Lions at Hardrock Stadium in Miami, FL, at 1p.m. on Sunday, October 21, 2018.
Daniel A. Varela
Miami Herald
Miami Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake (91) participates in defensive drills during practice in the Dolphins bubble at Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University in Davie, FL, on October 18, 2018. The Miami Dolphins take on the Detroit Lions at Hardrock Stadium in Miami, FL, at 1p.m. on Sunday, October 21, 2018.
Daniel A. Varela
Miami Herald
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) stretches with the team during practice in the Dolphins bubble at Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University in Davie, FL, on October 18, 2018. The Miami Dolphins take on the Detroit Lions at Hardrock Stadium in Miami, FL, at 1p.m. on Sunday, October 21, 2018. Tannehil is not expected to start against the Lions.
Daniel A. Varela
Miami Herald
Miami Dolphins quarterback Brock Osweiler (8) during practice in the Dolphins bubble at Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University in Davie, FL, on October 18, 2018. The Miami Dolphins take on the Detroit Lions at Hardrock Stadium in Miami, FL, at 1p.m. on Sunday, October 21, 2018.
Daniel A. Varela
Miami Herald
Miami Dolphins quarterback Brock Osweiler (8) during practice in the Dolphins bubble at Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University in Davie, FL, on October 18, 2018. The Miami Dolphins take on the Detroit Lions at Hardrock Stadium in Miami, FL, at 1p.m. on Sunday, October 21, 2018.
Daniel A. Varela
Miami Herald
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills (10) during practice in the Dolphins bubble at Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University in Davie, FL, on October 18, 2018. The Miami Dolphins take on the Detroit Lions at Hardrock Stadium in Miami, FL, at 1p.m. on Sunday, October 21, 2018.
Daniel A. Varela
Miami Herald
Miami Dolphins quarterback Brock Osweiler (8) speaks to an offensive coordinator during practice in the Dolphins bubble at Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University in Davie, FL, on October 18, 2018. The Miami Dolphins take on the Detroit Lions at Hardrock Stadium in Miami, FL, at 1p.m. on Sunday, October 21, 2018.
Daniel A. Varela
Miami Herald
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) during practice in the Dolphins bubble at Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University in Davie, FL, on October 18, 2018. The Miami Dolphins take on the Detroit Lions at Hardrock Stadium in Miami, FL, at 1p.m. on Sunday, October 21, 2018. Tannehill is not expected to play against the Lions this Sunday.
Daniel A. Varela
Miami Herald
Miami Dolphins quarterback Brock Osweiler (8) throws the ball during practice in the Dolphins bubble at Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University in Davie, FL, on October 18, 2018. The Miami Dolphins take on the Detroit Lions at Hardrock Stadium in Miami, FL, at 1p.m. on Sunday, October 21, 2018.
Daniel A. Varela
Miami Herald
Miami Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake (91) participated during practice in the Dolphins bubble at Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University in Davie, FL, on October 18, 2018. The Miami Dolphins take on the Detroit Lions at Hardrock Stadium in Miami, FL, at 1p.m. on Sunday, October 21, 2018. Wake could return this Sunday against the Lions pending his progress from a knee injury that was corrected by a minor surgery.
Daniel A. Varela
Miami Herald
Miami Dolphins quarterbacks Brock Osweiler (8) and Ryan Tannehill (17) speak in between passing drills during practice in the Dolphins bubble at Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University in Davie, FL, on October 18, 2018. The Miami Dolphins take on the Detroit Lions at Hardrock Stadium in Miami, FL, at 1p.m. on Sunday, October 21, 2018.
Daniel A. Varela
Miami Herald
Miami Dolphins quarterback Brock Osweiler (8) speaks to an offensive coordinator during practice in the Dolphins bubble at Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University in Davie, FL, on October 18, 2018. The Miami Dolphins take on the Detroit Lions at Hardrock Stadium in Miami, FL, at 1p.m. on Sunday, October 21, 2018.
Daniel A. Varela
Miami Herald