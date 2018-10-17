Photo Gallery: Dolphins practice | Wednesday, October 17, 2018

Miami Dolphins quarterbacks Ryan Tannehill #17 and Brock Osweiler #8 during practice drills at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University in Davie on Wednesday, October 17, 2018, in preparation for their game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill #17 and Dolphins head coach Adam Gase look on during practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University in Davie on Wednesday, October 17, 2018, in preparation for their game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase gives instructions to Dolphins quarterback Brock Osweiler #8 during practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University in Davie on Wednesday, October 17, 2018, in preparation for their game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins quarterbacks Ryan Tannehill #17 and Brock Osweiler #8 during practice drills at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University in Davie on Wednesday, October 17, 2018, in preparation for their game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins quarterbacks Ryan Tannehill #17 and Brock Osweiler #8 during practice drills at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University in Davie on Wednesday, October 17, 2018, in preparation for their game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill #17 and Dolphins head coach Adam Gase look on as Dolphins quarterback Brock Osweiler #8 participates in passing drills during practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University in Davie on Wednesday, October 17, 2018, in preparation for their game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill #17 participates in drills during practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University in Davie on Wednesday, October 17, 2018, in preparation for their game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill #17 and running back Senorise Perry #34 running drills during practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University in Davie on Wednesday, October 17, 2018, in preparation for their game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill #17 during practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University in Davie on Wednesday, October 17, 2018, in preparation for their game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Brock Osweiler #8 hands off to running back Kenyan Drake during practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University in Davie on Wednesday, October 17, 2018, in preparation for their game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill #17 hands off to running back Senorise Perry #34 during practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University in Davie on Wednesday, October 17, 2018, in preparation for their game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Brock Osweiler #8 hands off to running back Frank Gore during practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University in Davie on Wednesday, October 17, 2018, in preparation for their game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill #17 participates in drills during practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University in Davie on Wednesday, October 17, 2018, in preparation for their game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase and Dolphins quarterback Brock Osweiler #8 look on during practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University in Davie on Wednesday, October 17, 2018, in preparation for their game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant runs drills during practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University in Davie on Wednesday, October 17, 2018, in preparation for their game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson #15 during practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University in Davie on Wednesday, October 17, 2018, in preparation for their game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins wide receivers Jakeem Grant and DeVante Parker (11) look on during practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University in Davie on Wednesday, October 17, 2018, in preparation for their game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake during practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University in Davie on Wednesday, October 17, 2018, in preparation for their game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills runs drills during practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University in Davie on Wednesday, October 17, 2018, in preparation for their game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake during running drills at practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University in Davie on Wednesday, October 17, 2018, in preparation for their game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins running back Frank Gore during practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University in Davie on Wednesday, October 17, 2018, in preparation for their game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson #15 runs drills during practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University in Davie on Wednesday, October 17, 2018, in preparation for their game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins running back Brandon Bolden during practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University in Davie on Wednesday, October 17, 2018, in preparation for their game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant runs drills during practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University in Davie on Wednesday, October 17, 2018, in preparation for their game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver runs Malcolm Lewis during practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University in Davie on Wednesday, October 17, 2018, in preparation for their game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Brock Osweiler during passing drills at practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University in Davie on Wednesday, October 17, 2018, in preparation for their game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker during practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University in Davie on Wednesday, October 17, 2018, in preparation for their game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
