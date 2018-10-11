Miami Dolphins Quarterback Ryan Tannehill talks about his performance

Miami Dolphins Quarterback Ryan Tannehill talks to reporters after practice on October 10, 2018, about his performance in the last two games.
By
Up Next
Miami Dolphins Quarterback Ryan Tannehill talks to reporters after practice on October 10, 2018, about his performance in the last two games.
By

Miami Dolphins

Podcast: What should the Miami Dolphins do with Ryan Tannehill?

By Adam H. Beasley And Armando Salguero

abeasley@miamiherald.com

asalguero@miamiherald.com

October 11, 2018 12:00 PM

The question has come around before.

And after Sunday’s fourth-quarter meltdown against the Cincinnati Bengals, it’s back again.

What should the Miami Dolphins do with Ryan Tannehill?

Is there any chance he can be the quarterback the Dolphins thought he would be when they took him with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft?

Or is he truly the player Miami has seen throughout his career: A solid player when everything goes right and struggles when everything collapses around him?



Tannehill has a cap hit of more than $26.6 million next season. Can Miami justify it?

We discuss this and more in our latest Dolphins in Depth podcast.

Miami Herald Sports Pass

The Miami Herald is now offering a digital sports-only subscription for $30 per year. This is unlimited access to all Herald sports stories.

Related stories from Miami Herald

  Comments  

Team Stats



» View more stats