Podcast: What should the Miami Dolphins do with Ryan Tannehill?

The question has come around before.

And after Sunday’s fourth-quarter meltdown against the Cincinnati Bengals, it’s back again.

What should the Miami Dolphins do with Ryan Tannehill?

Is there any chance he can be the quarterback the Dolphins thought he would be when they took him with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft?

Or is he truly the player Miami has seen throughout his career: A solid player when everything goes right and struggles when everything collapses around him?

Tannehill has a cap hit of more than $26.6 million next season. Can Miami justify it?

We discuss this and more in our latest Dolphins in Depth podcast.