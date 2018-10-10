Miami Dolphins Quarterback Ryan Tannehill talks about his performance

Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase talks about what irritates him about his team’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Gase spoke at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University in Davie.
Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase tells the media "every loss hurts," during a press conference after his team lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Gase spoke at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University in Davie.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson explains how penalties hurt his teams chances of defeating the New England Patriots on Sunday. Wilson spoke to the media at the Dolphins' training facility in Davie on Monday, October 1, 2018.
Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase talks about his team’s performance after their loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday. Gase spoke at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University in Davie on Monday, October 1, 2018.
Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase talks to the media about his team's loss to the New England Patriots at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University in Davie on Monday, October 1, 2018.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Danny Amendola explains how he plans to move forward after his team was defeated by the New England Patriots on Sunday. Amendola spoke to the media at the team’s training facility in Davie on Monday, October 1, 2018.
