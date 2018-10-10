Miami Dolphins Quarterback Ryan Tannehill talks about his performance

Miami Dolphins Quarterback Ryan Tannehill talks to reporters after practice on October 10, 2018, about his performance in the last two games.
Adam Gase: ‘Every loss hurts’

Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase tells the media "every loss hurts," during a press conference after his team lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Gase spoke at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University in Davie.

Adam Gase: ‘Nothing we did was good’

Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase talks about his team’s performance after their loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday. Gase spoke at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University in Davie on Monday, October 1, 2018.

