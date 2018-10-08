Adam Gase on Miami Dolphins’ loss to the Cincinnati Bengals

Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase talks about what irritates him about his team’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Gase spoke at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University in Davie.
By
Adam Gase: ‘Every loss hurts’

Miami Dolphins

Adam Gase: ‘Every loss hurts’

Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase tells the media "every loss hurts," during a press conference after his team lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Gase spoke at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University in Davie.

Adam Gase: ‘Nothing we did was good’

Miami Dolphins

Adam Gase: ‘Nothing we did was good’

Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase talks about his team’s performance after their loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday. Gase spoke at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University in Davie on Monday, October 1, 2018.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Miami Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service