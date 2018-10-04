Miami Dolphins Frank Gore comments on this weekend’s UM-FSU rivalry game.

Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase talks to the media about his team's loss to the New England Patriots at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University in Davie on Monday, October 1, 2018.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Danny Amendola explains how he plans to move forward after his team was defeated by the New England Patriots on Sunday. Amendola spoke to the media at the team’s training facility in Davie on Monday, October 1, 2018.
Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James talks about the difficulties his team had against the New England Patriots on Sunday. James spoke to the media at the team’s training facility in Davie on Monday, October 1, 2018.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson explains how penalties hurt his teams chances of defeating the New England Patriots on Sunday. Wilson spoke to the media at the Dolphins' training facility in Davie on Monday, October 1, 2018.
Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase talks about his team’s performance after their loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday. Gase spoke at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University in Davie on Monday, October 1, 2018.
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Davon Godchaux says he’s focusing on his upcoming game with Cincinnati after the Dolphins were defeated by the New England Patriots on Sunday. Godchaux spoke to the media at the team’s training facility in Davie.
Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase and wide receiver Jakeem Grant share thoughts regarding the mindset for the Dolphins game against New England on Thursday, September 27, 2018 at the Baptist Health South Florida Training Facility in Davie, FL.