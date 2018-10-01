Albert Wilson: ‘We shot ourselves in the foot’

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson explains how penalties hurt his teams chances of defeating the New England Patriots on Sunday. Wilson spoke to the media at the Dolphins' training facility in Davie on Monday, October 1, 2018.
Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase talks to the media about his team's loss to the New England Patriots at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University in Davie on Monday, October 1, 2018.
Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase talks about his team’s performance after their loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday. Gase spoke at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University in Davie on Monday, October 1, 2018.
Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase and wide receiver Jakeem Grant share thoughts regarding the mindset for the Dolphins game against New England on Thursday, September 27, 2018 at the Baptist Health South Florida Training Facility in Davie, FL.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson (15) speaks to the media in the locker room after the Miami Dolphins defeat the Oakland Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, September 23, 2018.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant (19) speaks to the media in the locker room after the Miami Dolphins defeat the Oakland Raiders 28-20 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, September 23, 2018.