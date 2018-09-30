Dolphins WR Danny Amendola has one answer to recover from their loss to the New England Patriots, ‘watch film’.

Former Patriot and current Miami Dolphins RB Brandon Bolden has a simple understanding on why they were defeated by the New England Patriots.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Miami Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service