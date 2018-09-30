Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase didn’t expect how physical the Patriots got in their 38-7 victory over the Fins.

Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase didn't expect how physical the Patriots got in their 38-7 victory over the Fins.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Miami Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service