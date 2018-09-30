Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots | Sun., Sept. 30, 2018

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill is sacked by New England Patriots John Simon in the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA, Sunday, September, 30, 2018
Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase with Brock Osweiler and Ryan Tannehill in the fourth quarter New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA, Sunday, September, 30, 2018
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill is hit in the head by New England Patriots Lawrence Guy (93) after Tannehill fumbled a snap in the second quarter at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA, Sunday, September, 30, 2018.
Miami Dolphins WR runs the ball as they play the New England Patriots in the second quarter at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA, Sunday, September, 30, 2018
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill warms-up before the game with the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA, September 30, 2018.
Miami Dolphins Danny Amendola greets a former teammate before the game with the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA, September 30, 2018.
