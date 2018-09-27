Dolphins coach Adam Gase on improved play of Vincent Taylor

Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase addresses the improvement by defensive end Vincent Taylor as the Dolphins prepare for the game against the Patriot on Thursday, September 27, 2018.
By
Dolphins ready for the Patriots

Miami Dolphins

Dolphins ready for the Patriots

Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase and wide receiver Jakeem Grant share thoughts regarding the mindset for the Dolphins game against New England on Thursday, September 27, 2018 at the Baptist Health South Florida Training Facility in Davie, FL.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Miami Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service