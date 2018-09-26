Miami Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill discusses the new NFL roughing the quarterback rule

Miami Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill discusses the new NFL roughing the quarterback rule that resulted in the Fins losing DL William Hayes to injury.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Miami Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service