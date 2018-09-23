Wilson: “They got behind me so quick, I didn’t really see their faces.”
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson (15) speaks to the media in the locker room after the Miami Dolphins defeat the Oakland Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, September 23, 2018.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant (19) speaks to the media in the locker room after the Miami Dolphins defeat the Oakland Raiders 28-20 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, September 23, 2018.
Miami Dolphins Mike Gesicki talks to the media on the goals for the upcoming weeks as well as what he has to improve on at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on September 17, 2018.
Miami Dolphins Andre Branch talks to media about how the team is doing and their goal for the next few months on September 17, 2018 at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant tells the media what he is looking forward too in the upcoming games on September 17, 2018 at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University.