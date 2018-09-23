Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant calls it NASCAR on grass.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant (19) speaks to the media in the locker room after the Miami Dolphins defeat the Oakland Raiders 28-20 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, September 23, 2018.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Miami Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service