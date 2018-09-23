Photo gallery: Oakland Raiders at Miami Dolphins | Sun., Sept. 23, 2018

Miami Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake (91) sacks Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) in the second quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Oakland Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, September 23, 2018.
AL DIAZ
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) gestures in the first quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Oakland Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, September 23, 2018.
AL DIAZ
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (97) jumps on Miami Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake (91) in celebration after Wake sacks Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) in the second quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Oakland Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, September 23, 2018.
AL DIAZ
Celebration in the end zone after Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills (10) catches a touchdown pass by Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) in the second quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Oakland Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, September 23, 2018.
AL DIAZ
AL DIAZ
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills (10) catches a touchdown pass by Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) in the end zone as Oakland Raiders defensive back Marcus Gilchrist (31) defends in the secone quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Oakland Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, September 23, 2018.
AL DIAZ
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) is hit by Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) in the second quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Oakland Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, September 23, 2018.
AL DIAZ
Miami Dolphins Akeem Spense (93) gets in an altercation with Oakland Raiders Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (45) in the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium Fl, Sunday, September, 23, 2018.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
