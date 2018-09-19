Miami Dolphins DB Minkah Fitzpatrick says call me “FitzMagic” but don’t upset my mom!

Miami Dolphins DB Minkah Fitzpatrick says call me "FitzMagic" but don't upset my mom! Fitzpatrick filed a trademark for "FitzMagic."
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Miami Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service