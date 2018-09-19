Miami Dolphins players visit Versailles, Freedom Tower and The Historic Lyric Theater during cultural tour

Miami Dolphins players visit landmarks throughout South Florida during the Football Unites: Cultural Tours on Tuesday, September 18, 2018.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Miami Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service