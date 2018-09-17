Miami Dolphins Raekwon McMillan shares what he needs to change for the upcoming games

Miami Dolphins Mike Gesicki talks to the media on the goals for the upcoming weeks as well as what he has to improve on at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on September 17, 2018.
Miami Dolphins Andre Branch talks to media about how the team is doing and their goal for the next few months on September 17, 2018 at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant tells the media what he is looking forward too in the upcoming games on September 17, 2018 at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University.
Miami Dolphins Offensive Lineman Ted Larsen speaks after practice at their training facility in Davie on Friday, September 14, 2018, in preparation for their second game against the New York Jets on Sunday.
Miami Dolphins Defensive End Cameron Wake speaks after practice at their training facility in Davie on Friday, September 14, 2018, in preparation for their second game against the New York Jets on Sunday
Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase speaks about offensive lineman Ted Larsen after practice at their training facility in Davie on Friday, September 14, 2018, in preparation for their second game against the New York Jets on Sunday.
Miami Dolphins head coach, Adam Gase, announces Ted Larsen will start against the Jets on Sunday, during his press conference at the Dolphins training facility in Davie, Florida on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018.
Miami Dolphins head coach, Adam Gase, speaks during the post-practice press conference to members of the media at Doctor's Hospital Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University in Davie, Florida on Wednesday, September 12, 2018.