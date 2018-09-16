Miami Dolphins Amendola remarks on Gore becoming the NFL’s fourth leading rusher

Miami Dolphins WR Danny Amendola remarks on Fins' RB Frank Gore NFL becoming fourth leading rusher in Fins' victory over NY Jets.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Miami Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service