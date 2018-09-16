Photo gallery: Miami Dolphins at N.Y. Jets | Sun., Sept. 16, 2018

Miami Dolphins Albert Wilson (15) celebrates a second quarter touchdown as they play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in the Meadowlands, New Jersey, Sunday, September, 16, 2018.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
Miami Dolphins Kenyan Drake scores a first quarter touchdown as they play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in the Meadowlands, New Jersey, Sunday, September, 16, 2018.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
Miami Dolphins Albert Wilson breaks away from New York Jets Buster Skrine in the second quarter to score a touchdown at MetLife Stadium in the Meadowlands, New Jersey, Sunday, September, 16, 2018.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
