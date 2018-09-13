Gase: Dolphins’ lineman Larsen is ready to play

Miami Dolphins head coach, Adam Gase, announces Ted Larsen will start against the Jets on Sunday, during his press conference at the Dolphins training facility in Davie, Florida on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Miami Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service