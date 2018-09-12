Dolphins coach Adam Gase on Sunday’s win over the Titans
Miami Dolphins head coach, Adam Gase, speaks during the post-practice press conference to members of the media at Doctor's Hospital Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University in Davie, Florida on Wednesday, September 12, 2018.
Miami Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (29) speaks to the media in the locker room about the longest NFL game in history after the Miami Dolphins defeat the Tennessee Titans 27-20 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake confident that he and his teammates will make plays this season after practice in Davie on Thursday, September 6, 2018, in preparation for their home opener game against the Titans.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson happy that everybody gets their opportunity “I'm excited to be with this group” after practice in Davie on Thursday, September 6, 2018, in preparation for their home opener game against the Titans.
Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase describe the violent game of defensive end William Hayes after practice at their training facility in Davie on Thursday, September 6, 2018, in preparation for their home opener game against the Titans on Sunday.
Miami Dolphins receiver Kenny Stills encouraged by Nike's new endorsement deal with his friend and fellow activist Colin Kaepernick, and wishes the NFL would show similar support for their cause after practice in Davie on Thursday, Sep. 6, 2018.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant said he is a step faster player in the team after practice at their training facility in Davie on Thursday, September 6, 2018, in preparation for their home opener game against the Titans on Sunday.
Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase talks about his quarterbacks rotation after practice at their training facility in Davie on Thursday, September 6, 2018, in preparation for their home opener game against the Titans on Sunday.
