Miami Dolphins Cam Wake ready for season opener against Tennessee Titans

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson happy that everybody gets their opportunity “I'm excited to be with this group” after practice in Davie on Thursday, September 6, 2018, in preparation for their home opener game against the Titans.
Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase describe the violent game of defensive end William Hayes after practice at their training facility in Davie on Thursday, September 6, 2018, in preparation for their home opener game against the Titans on Sunday.
Miami Dolphins receiver Kenny Stills encouraged by Nike's new endorsement deal with his friend and fellow activist Colin Kaepernick, and wishes the NFL would show similar support for their cause after practice in Davie on Thursday, Sep. 6, 2018.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant said he is a step faster player in the team after practice at their training facility in Davie on Thursday, September 6, 2018, in preparation for their home opener game against the Titans on Sunday.
Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase talks about his quarterbacks rotation after practice at their training facility in Davie on Thursday, September 6, 2018, in preparation for their home opener game against the Titans on Sunday.
Miami Dolphins running back Brandon Bolden said his ready to play in Sunday home opener after practice at their training facility in Davie on Thursday, September 6, 2018, in preparation for their home opener game against the Titans on Sunday.
Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills about the offence after practice at their training facility in Davie on Thursday, September 6, 2018, in preparation for their home opener game against the Titans on Sunday.
Miami Dolphins Head Coach Adam Gase talks to the media about the start of the regular season after practice at their training facility in Davie on Sunday, September 2, 2018, in preparation for their home opener game against the Titans on Sunday.
