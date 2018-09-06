Dolphins receiver Kenny Stills wishes the NFL would show similar support for their cause.
Miami Dolphins receiver Kenny Stills encouraged by Nike's new endorsement deal with his friend and fellow activist Colin Kaepernick, and wishes the NFL would show similar support for their cause after practice in Davie on Thursday, Sep. 6, 2018.
Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills about the offence after practice at their training facility in Davie on Thursday, September 6, 2018, in preparation for their home opener game against the Titans on Sunday.
Miami Dolphins Head Coach Adam Gase talks to the media about the start of the regular season after practice at their training facility in Davie on Sunday, September 2, 2018, in preparation for their home opener game against the Titans on Sunday.
Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase talks to the media about his team offense after practice at their training facility in Davie on Sunday, September 2, 2018, in preparation for their home opener game against the Titans on Sunday.
Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase talks to the media about the roster cuts to 53 players after practice at their training facility in Davie on Sunday, September 2, 2018, in preparation for their home opener game against the Titans on Sunday.
Miami Dolphins Kicker Jason Sanders talks inside the locker room on his relationship with Greg Joseph at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Monday, August 27, 2018, in Davie.
Miami Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker talks to the media after practice at their during training facility in Davie on Tuesday, August 28, 2018, in preparation for their final preseason game against the Falcons Thursday night.
Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase talks about the maturity of his young players after practice at their during training facility in Davie on Tuesday, August 28, 2018, in preparation for their final preseason game against the Falcons Thursday night.
Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase talks about safety Reshad Jones after practice at their training facility in Davie on Tuesday, August 28, 2018, in preparation for their final preseason game against the Falcons Thursday night.
Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase talks about cornerback Jalen Davis after practice at their training facility in Davie on Tuesday, August 28, 2018, in preparation for their final preseason game against the Falcons Thursday night.
Miami Dolphins linebacker Chase Allen talks to the media after practice at their during training facility in Davie on Tuesday, August 28, 2018, in preparation for their final preseason game against the Falcons Thursday night.