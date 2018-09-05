Miami Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill is more excited about this season than any other.

Miami Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill is more excited about this season than any other after returning from an injury in 2016.
By
Adam Gase is ready for the regular season

Miami Dolphins

Adam Gase is ready for the regular season

Miami Dolphins Head Coach Adam Gase talks to the media about the start of the regular season after practice at their training facility in Davie on Sunday, September 2, 2018, in preparation for their home opener game against the Titans on Sunday.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Miami Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service