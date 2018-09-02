Dolphins head coach Adam Gase talks about roster cuts
Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase talks to the media about the roster cuts to 53 players after practice at their training facility in Davie on Sunday, September 2, 2018, in preparation for their home opener game against the Titans on Sunday.
Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase talks to the media about his team offense after practice at their training facility in Davie on Sunday, September 2, 2018, in preparation for their home opener game against the Titans on Sunday.
Miami Dolphins Head Coach Adam Gase talks to the media about the start of the regular season after practice at their training facility in Davie on Sunday, September 2, 2018, in preparation for their home opener game against the Titans on Sunday.
Miami Dolphins Kicker Jason Sanders talks inside the locker room on his relationship with Greg Joseph at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Monday, August 27, 2018, in Davie.
Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase talks about the maturity of his young players after practice at their during training facility in Davie on Tuesday, August 28, 2018, in preparation for their final preseason game against the Falcons Thursday night.
Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase talks about safety Reshad Jones after practice at their training facility in Davie on Tuesday, August 28, 2018, in preparation for their final preseason game against the Falcons Thursday night.
Miami Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker talks to the media after practice at their during training facility in Davie on Tuesday, August 28, 2018, in preparation for their final preseason game against the Falcons Thursday night.
Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase talks about cornerback Jalen Davis after practice at their training facility in Davie on Tuesday, August 28, 2018, in preparation for their final preseason game against the Falcons Thursday night.
Miami Dolphins linebacker Chase Allen talks to the media after practice at their during training facility in Davie on Tuesday, August 28, 2018, in preparation for their final preseason game against the Falcons Thursday night.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Danny Amendola talks about lineups inside the locker room and gives advice to other players at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Monday, August 27, 2018, in Davie.