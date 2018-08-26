Photo gallery: Ravens at Dolphins | Sat., Aug. 25, 2018

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Stanley Jean-Baptiste intercepts the ball against Miami Dolphins wide receiver Rashawn Scott #87 during third quarter of an NFL preseason football game at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, August 25, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill reacts after throws a incomplete pass against Baltimore Ravens offensive linemen Za’Darius Smith during second quarter of an NFL preseason football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins running back Jeremy Langford runs against Baltimore Ravens defensive back Kai Nacua during fourth quarter of an NFL preseason football game at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins Rashawn Scott (87) has a pass intercepted by Baltimore Ravens Stanley Jean-Baptiste (38) in the third quarter in game 3 of the preseason at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami DolphinsRashawn Scott (87) has a pass intercepted by Baltimore Ravens Chuck Clark (36) in he third quarter in game 3 of the preseason at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins DE Robert Quinn tries to get the ball from Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III in the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) in the second quarter as they play the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins Danny Amendola yells at fans after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter as they play the Baltimore Ravens in game 3 of the preseason at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, August 25, 2018.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill drops the ball on the first drive in the first quarter as they play the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins Vincent Taylor (96) and Jordan Phillips (97) leap to block a Ravens’ field goal attempt in the first quarter as they play the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant (19) is tackled by Baltimore Ravens safety Chuck Clark (36) during second quarter of an NFL preseason football game at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, August 25, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant (19) walks to the sidelines after is being injured by Baltimore Ravens safety Chuck Clark (36) during second quarter of an NFL preseason football game at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, August 25, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill fumble and recovery during first quarter of an NFL preseason football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill throws a pass during first quarter of an NFL preseason football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins running back Frank Gore is tackles by Baltimore Ravens defensive end Brent Urban during first quarter of an NFL preseason football game at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III is sack by Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Jordan Phillips #97 during first quarter of an NFL preseason football game at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Baltimore Ravens running back Kenneth Dixon #30 is being tackle by Minkah Fitzpatrick #29, linebacker Kiko Alonso #47 and Charles Harris #90 during first quarter of an NFL preseason football game at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins WRs Danny Amedola (80) and Kenny Stills (10) celebrate Amendola’s touchdown in the second quarter as they play Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Minkah Fitzpatrick #29 and cornerback Bobby McCain #28 reacts after tackling Baltimore Ravens running back Kenneth Dixon #30 during first quarter of an NFL preseason football game at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills runs against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey during first quarter of an NFL preseason football game at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson runs against Baltimore Ravens running back Kenneth Dixon #30 during first quarter of an NFL preseason football game at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Janarion Grant #84 is being tackle by Miami Dolphins linebacker Chase Allen #59 and cornerback Jordan Lucas #23 during first quarter of an NFL preseason football game at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins punter/kicker Matt Haack is congratulated by teammates after making a field goal during second quarter of an NFL preseason football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill throws a incomplete pass against Baltimore Ravens offensive linemen Za’Darius Smith during second quarter of an NFL preseason football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins defensive ends Robert Quinn (94) and Cameron Wake (91) sack Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III in the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins Kenyan Drake (32) breaks away from Baltimore Ravens Tony Jefferson (23) for a large gain to help set up the Fins first touchdown at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins Mike Gesicki catches a pass in the second quarter as Baltimore Ravens Tony Jefferson defends at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins Danny Amendola yells at fans after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter as they play the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins Danny Amedola (80) falls into the end as Baltimore Ravens Tony Jefferson (23) fails to defend in the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins defensive end Robert Quinn (94) raises his fist while listening to the national anthem before the start of an NFL preseason football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill calls a play during first quarter of an NFL preseason football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Aug.25, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins defensive ends Robert Quinn (94) and Cameron Wake (91) sack Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III in the second quarter in game 3 of the preseason at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Aug. 25, 2018.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill attempt to throws a pass during first quarter of an NFL preseason football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (97) celebrates with teammates defensive end Charles Harris (90) and cornerback Bobby McCain (28) after sacking Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III during first quarter of an NFL preseason football game at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) calls a play alongside center Daniel Kilgore (67) during first quarter of an NFL preseason football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill scrambles for yardage as guard Josh Sitton (71) is unable to block Baltimore Ravens offensive linemen Za’Darius Smith during second quarter of an NFL preseason football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson celebrate his touchdown run during third quarter of an NFL preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Davis returns a punt during third quarter of a NFL preseason football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins wide receivers Kenny Stills (10) and Danny Amendola (80) talk during third quarter of an NFL preseason football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) and wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) talks during fourth quarter of an NFL preseason football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Aug.25, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins linebacker Raekwon McMillan smiles during fourth quarter of an NFL preseason football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Aug.25, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins running back Buddy Howell #38 runs during second quarter of an NFL preseason football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins quarterbacks Ryan Tannehill (17) and Brock Osweiler (8) talk during fourth quarter of an NFL preseason football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Baltimore Ravens safety Chuck Clark (36) intercepts the ball against Miami Dolphins wide receiver Rashawn Scott (87) during fourth quarter of an NFL preseason football game at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Baltimore Ravens safety Chuck Clark (36) intercepts the ball against Miami Dolphins wide receiver Rashawn Scott (87) during fourth quarter of an NFL preseason football game at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Brock Osweiler calls a play during fourth quarter of an NFL preseason football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins running back Jeremy Langford runs against Baltimore Ravens defensive back Kai Nacua during fourth quarter of an NFL preseason football game at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson celebrate with teammate safety Eric Weddle (32) his touchdown pass to wide receiver DeVier Posey during fourth quarter of an NFL preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
