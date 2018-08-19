Miami Dolphins Albert Wilson talks learning new offense
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Alber Wilson talks in the locker room about offense and how the pre season is going at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Sunday, August. 19, 2018, in Davie.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Brock Osweiler talk inside the locker room about the pre season at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Sunday, August. 19, 2018, in Davie.
Miami Dolphins running back Frank Gore talks in locker room about his feelings for the upcoming first game at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Sunday, August. 19, 2018, in Davie.
Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase gives an update on how the pre season is going during press conference at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Sunday, August. 19, 2018, in Davie.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson takes a knee during the singing of the national anthem at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte before Friday's preseason game against the host Carolina Panthers.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills talks to about the protest during the playing of the national anthem after the game an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday, August. 9, 2018, in Miami Gardens.