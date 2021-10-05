Dave Hyde: Dolphins offense hits at rock bottom — well, almost

Let’s start with an easy one.

Who’s calling the Miami Dolphins plays?

That should be easy, peasy. Everyone can recite the play-caller on the opposing sideline this year: Indianapolis’s Frank Reich this past Sunday; Vegas’s Jon Gruden the previous Sunday; Buffalo’s Brian Daboll and New England’s Josh McDaniels the season’s first two Sundays.

Brian Flores mentions a “collaboration.” He talks of the play call, evidently from one of his co-offensive coordinators, George Godsey, but not the other co-coordinator, Eric Studsville, being relayed first to quarterback coach Charley Frye, who then relays it with any additional message to the quarterback.

It sounds clunky, like using the telegraph in a 5G world. But Flores reviewed the process again after Sunday’s loss to Indianapolis and says that’s not a fundamental problem. And who’s to say it is a primary issue when you see the offensive line block?

All you know is the Dolphins offense is in a place so low right now, so unexpectedly dark and cramped, it prays no one flushes.

Points: 31st in the 32-team league.

Yards: 31st.

Penalties: 30th.

Time of possession: 30th.

When people say they’re rock bottom, when they can’t get lower, you point to the numbers and understand it can get a spot or two worse.

Surely, if this continues, all those fans celebrating the sacrifice of offensive coordinator Chan Gailey last season will be frothing for someone to be sacrificed now. Gailey’s marginally talented offense put up the most points since 1985 by a Dolphins offense — a respectable 25.3 points a game.

That was the bar entering this season. They’re averaging 15.5 points. Ten points less a game. Sure, it’s only four games. Sure, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will returns soon. There’s admittedly a long way to go, thought that sounds as much a threat right now as a call to arms.

Some things are mystifying. The offensive line’s play. Jacoby Brissett throwing 76 yards through three quarters Sunday. Jalen Waddle catching three passes for 33 yards early Sunday — and not being seen again. Mike Gesicki, a big target, having three catches in the first two games.

The Dolphins didn’t score a touchdown at home until their eighth quarter this season — Sunday’s fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Team owner Steve Ross sat through it with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, no doubt looking for safer topics than the play on the field. How many times can Ross ask if troubled Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson is a safe trade?

The question coming up is when Tagovailoa’s broken ribs are healthy — and if he solves these problems. Is it even fair to ask?

“He’s starting to throw a little bit,’’ Flores said. “We’re just taking this one day at a time. I would say — look, he’s getting better every day.”

It sounds like London against Jacksonville is a possibility. Sunday against Tampa Bay isn’t an option. That’s a blessing, too, because Tampa Bay blitzes more than any team in the league. They hit a 50 percent blitz mark Sunday against New England. Brissett might not just break a rib — he might lose one.

Still, this has a sneaky chance to right things for the Dolphins, too. Tampa Bay is coming off a draining game in New England. It’s probably without three top cornerbacks. Tom Brady, emotionally exhausted Sunday night, said on the field on national television after the game, “I’m not tearing up. I already went through that.”

If ever there was a chance to catch the Super Bowl champs napping, here it is. Flores and players talked of playing better. “Execution,” remains a go-to word. But the most telling answer Flores made Monday was when asked why the young linemen haven’t progressed from one year to the next.

“I think …” he started, then stopped for a few seconds. He started and stopped again. He finally said, “These guys work hard and it’s important to them. I think they are doing everything they can to improve and get better. I’ve seen improvement from each guy.”

Maybe it translates to the field. Maybe they catch Tampa Bay sleeping. Maybe Tua saves the season. Maybe it’s not the play-calling. All you know is a season is sinking. Can someone step up to save it?

This story was originally published October 5, 2021 5:30 AM.