Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has intriguing idea to eliminate ties in the NFL

ESPN gave viewers a couple of options for the Raiders-Ravens “Monday Night Football” game.

Fans could watch traditional coverage of the game with Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Brian Griese on ESPN or tune to ESPN2, where Peyton and Eli Manning chatted about what was happening during the game.

The Manning brothers had a couple of guests: Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who made the Mannings laugh multiple times, and Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

Wilson joined the Mannings in the fourth quarter and stayed through the nutty overtime.

During the overtime coin flip, Wilson shared a suggestion for eliminating ties from future NFL games.

“I got a crazy idea. Imagine this right here, imagine if we went through this whole thing, this 10 minute overtime or whatever (and) nobody scores right? So you come back in for another coin toss,” Wilson said. “You do the coin toss. OK, let’s just say, for example the game is 0-0, nobody scores when the Raiders come out for the second coin toss, they go again and they win it.

“So now I get to choose. You get one kick and you get to choose: ‘Hey, are we going to kick it or are they going to kick it?’ You’ve got to kick it from the 35.”

Presumably, Wilson means one team would line up from the 35-yard line for a field-goal attempt, which would make it a 52-yard try. And one would think an opposing team could try and block it.

If Wilson meant a field goal from the 35-yard line, that would make it a 45-yard attempt, which would make the decision on whether to kick much easier.

Wilson first pitched this idea in 2016 after the Seahawks and Cardinals played to a 6-6 tie. That was the final season with a 15-minute overtime period. Starting in 2017, the overtime period was reduced to 10 minutes in the regular season.