Giants set date for Michael Strahan jersey number retirement

The Giants have officially set the date.

On Nov. 28, Big Blue will retire legendary Giant Michael Strahan’s No. 92 during their game against the Eagles. Strahan was given the news personally via a special segment that included his former teammates Eli Manning, Justin Tuck and Jessie Armstead live on Good Morning America on Wednesday.

“It wouldn’t be possible without these three. They were all very instrumental in my career,” Strahan said after Manning, Tuck and Armstead surprised him on the show wearing his jersey, “And I carried all three of these guys throughout their careers also. This works out perfectly!”

Strahan was a career Giants, spending his 15 seasons as a defensive end in the NFL playing at the Meadowlands and MetLife Stadium. During his tenure he won two Super Bowls and finished his career as the Giants all-time sacks leader (141.5) and top-5 in the league in the category.

He was also named to the league’s All-Decade Team of the 2000s and voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014.

“I mean that is like that ultimate respect from your team,” Strahan said when asked why the number retirement was important. “It’s like, you did so much in that number and what you represented not just on the field, but off the field, in the community for the team that we wanna honor you by making sure, not that no one else ever wears that number, but that number is significant and attached to you and what you’ve done in New York.”