Fantasy football 2021: Las Vegas Raiders preview

Knowledge is power and the greatest asset you can acquire in order to compete for a fantasy football championship.

Here's your 2021 preview of the Las Vegas Raiders, the third of 32 team profiles leading to draft season:

— 2021 Fantasy MVP: Darren Waller, TE

Waller (ADP: 29) was the only player at his position to rival Travis Kelce last season, thanks to an absurd 654 yards and four touchdowns on 43 receptions (55 targets) over the final five games of 2020.

— 2021 Fantasy Rookie to watch: D.J. Turner, WR

The undrafted free agent could contribute as a punt returner early on, but his speed, good hands and toughness indicates he could also develop into a dynamic weapon in the slot.

— 2021 Fantasy Sleeper: Kenyan Drake, RB

The signing of Drake (ADP: 99) was perplexing for most, but it made sense to me. He had at least 50 receptions in back-to-back seasons before being pigeonholed as an early-down runner in Arizona. With Jalen Richard sidelined indefinitely, Drake has a chance to surpass 50-plus catches once again and provide great value in PPR formats.

— 2021 Fantasy Bust: Josh Jacobs, RB

The Raiders signed Drake to keep Jacobs (ADP: 28) fresh, but the addition will also zap whatever upside he had in the passing game. Also, to maintain his RB1 ceiling, he'll need to return to 2019's yards per attempt (4.8) compared to his 3.9 yards per carry last year.