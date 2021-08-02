Bucs’ present to Tom Brady for his 44th birthday? Take the day off.

TAMPA, Fla. ― What do you get the quarterback who has seven Super Bowl rings for his 44th birthday? How about a little rest?

Tom Brady turns 44 years old Tuesday, making him one of the oldest quarterbacks in NFL history.

Warren Moon played for the Chiefs eight days after his 44th birthday in 2000, Brady’s rookie year. The Raiders’ George Blanda played until he was 48 but was primarily a kicker by then. He went 1-for-3 passing for 11 yards in 1975, his final year in the NFL.

Brady, of course, shows no signs of slowing down after leading the Bucs to a Super Bowl 55 win over Kansas City on Feb. 7. In fact, his contract runs through the 2022 season.

“It’s amazing the fire that burns in him that makes him do this,” coach Bruce Arians said. “There’s nobody out there competing harder than him. So it’s awesome. We’ll throw him a bone and give him a day off.”

His teammates see that fire in every practice.

“That’s the GOAT, man. That’s the GOAT,” safety Jordan Whitehead said. “...Just how Tom approaches every day. He’s on the field, working, he wants to be great and after an incomplete pass, he’s getting on his receiver, getting on himself. He just wants to be great.

“Going against him every day, you don’t take it for granted. You take it as a challenge just to get better.”

Antonio Brown impresses Arians

The Bucs were chased indoors by a thunderstorm Monday but Arians said he loved the intensity of practice.

“The offense had really good spurts,” he said. “Defense had great spurts. It was a really good, competitive day.”

Brady, Blaine Gabbert, Ryan Griffin and Kyle Trask connected on numerous touchdown bombs. But one of the offensive players who really stood out was receiver Antonio Brown. Brown, 33, made several catches on deep balls for touchdowns.

Last season, Brown had 45 receptions for 483 yards and four touchdowns despite joining the Bucs at midseason.

“I think having camp, having (organized team activities), being able to watch (organized team activities)‚” Arians said. “Having camp is obviously going to help. He’s in great game shape. A.B. is 100 mph, non-stop all the time. That’s just what I’m used to seeing forever. It’s good to see. It’s fun to watch him out there.”