Here is full slate of 2021 NFL games on Sunday, Monday, Thursday and Saturday nights
For NFL fans who crave watching football more than on Sunday afternoons alone, there are ample opportunities to see games in prime time this season.
The schedule shows games will be broadcast in prime time on Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays and sometimes on Saturdays.
Here is a look at the full NFL prime-time schedule.
Thursday Night Football
Each of these games, except for two, will air on Fox (Ch. 4) or the NFL Network and stream on Amazon Prime. Two games will be on NBC (Ch. 41): Opening night and Thanksgiving.
Sept. 9: Dallas at Tampa Bay (NBC)
Sept. 16: Giants at Washington (NFL Network)
Sept. 23: Carolina at Houston (NFL Network)
Sept. 30: Jacksonville at Cincinnati (NFL Network)
Oct. 7: LA Rams at Seattle (Fox/NFL Network/Amazon Prime)
Oct. 14: Tampa Bay at Philadelphia (Fox/NFL Network/Amazon Prime)
Oct. 21: Denver at Cleveland (Fox/NFL Network/Amazon Prime)
Oct. 28: Green Bay at Arizona (Fox/NFL Network/Amazon Prime)
Nov. 4: NY Jets at Indianapolis (Fox/NFL Network/Amazon Prime)
Nov. 11: Baltimore at Miami (Fox/NFL Network/Amazon Prime)
Nov. 18: New England at Atlanta (Fox/NFL Network/Amazon Prime)
Nov. 25: Buffalo at New Orleans (NBC)
Dec. 2: Dallas at New Orleans(Fox/NFL Network/Amazon Prime)
Dec. 9: Pittsburgh at Minnesota (Fox/NFL Network/Amazon Prime)
Dec. 16: Chiefs at LA Chargers (Fox/NFL Network/Amazon Prime)
Dec. 23: San Francisco at Tennessee (NFL Network)
Sunday Night Football
Each game will be on NBC (Ch. 41) and kick off at 7:20 p.m.
Sept. 12: Chicago at LA Rams
Sept. 19: Chiefs at Baltimore
Sept. 26: Green Bay at San Francisco
Oct. 3: Tampa Bay at New England
Oct. 10: Buffalo at Chiefs
Oct. 17: Seattle at Pittsburgh
Oct. 24: Indianapolis at San Francisco
Oct. 31: Dallas at Minnesota
Nov. 7: Tennessee at LA Rams
Nov. 14: Chiefs at Las Vegas
Nov. 21: Pittsburgh at LA Chargers
Nov. 28: Cleveland at Baltimore
Dec. 5: San Francisco at Seattle
Dec. 12: Chicago at Green Bay
Dec. 19: New Orleans at Tampa Bay
Dec. 26: Washington at Dallas
Jan. 2: Minnesota at Green Bay
Dec. 9: TBD
Monday Night Football
All games on ESPN and kick off at 7:15 p.m.
Sept. 13: Baltimore at Las Vegas
Sept. 20: Detroit at Green Bay
Sept. 27: Philadelphia at Dallas
Oct. 4: Las Vegas at LA Chargers
Oct. 11: Indianapolis at Baltimore
Oct. 18: Buffalo at Tennessee
Oct. 25: New Orleans at Seattle
Nov. 1: NY Giants at Chiefs
Nov. 8: Chicago at Pittsburgh
Nov. 15: LA Rams at San Francisco
Nov. 22: Giants at Tampa Bay
Nov. 29: Seattle at Washington
Dec. 6: New England at Buffalo
Dec. 13: LA Rams at Arizona
Dec. 20: Minnesota at Chicago
Dec. 27: Miami at New Orleans
Jan. 3: Cleveland at Pittsburgh
Saturday Night
In Weeks 15 and 16, two games will be played on a Saturday on the NFL Network, including one in prime time each day. The Week 15 matchups will be determined later:
Dec. 18: TBD, 7:15 p.m. on NFL Network
Dec. 25: Indianapolis at Arizona, 7:15 p.m. on NFL Network
In the final week of the season, two games will be played on Saturday but the league will wait to announce the pairings because of potential playoff implications. One game will be in prime time.
Jan. 8: TBD, 7:15 p.m. on ESPN
