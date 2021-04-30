Second day with the first pick: Jaguars select Georgia’s Tyson Campbell in second round

For the second day in a row, the Jaguars were on the clock to begin the NFL draft.

It didn’t make the same splash as Thursday’s first round but they got a fast, versatile player in using the first selection of the second round on Friday to select Tyson Campbell, a cornerback from the University of Georgia.

Campbell went to the same high school, Plantation American Heritage, as Patrick Surtain II of Alabama, who was picked by Denver in the first round.

Campbell (6 feet 1, 193 pounds) broke up six passes and had one interception last year for the Bulldogs and was clocked at 4.36 in the 40-yard dash on Georgia’s pro day. He also has played nickel and safety.

Former Jaguars linebacker Kevin Hardy, the team’s first-round pick in 1996 and the second overall, made the announcement from Cleveland.

The Jaguars also had the 45th overall pick in the second round and a third-round selection, No. 65 in the third round. Those picks were made after the Times-Union print deadline barring trades, they and completed a milestone for the franchise on the second day of the draft: they had four picks among the top-50 in an NFL draft for the first time and were the only team in this year’s draft to have four picks among the top-45.

On Saturday’s final day, the Jags will make five more selections, two in each of the fourth and fifth rounds and one in the seventh. They will be the first team to pick in the fourth and fifth rounds, and have the 21st selection in the seventh round.

The team doesn’t have a sixth-round pick, which they traded to Tennessee last year for linebacker Kamalei Correa. He had seven tackles in six games was released on Feb. 12.

The Jaguars went defense, and drafted a cornerback for the second year in a row after Thursday’s first-round haul of big-play offensive players, quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall selection and his Clemson teammate, running back Travis Etienne at No. 25.

The Jags took Florida cornerback C.J. Henderson in the first round, with the ninth overall pick, last year. It's the first time the Jags have taken cornerbacks in back-to-back years in the first or second rouhds since 1998 and 1999.

They took Cordell Taylor of Hampton in the second round in 1998 and Fernando Bryant of Alabama in the first round in 1999.