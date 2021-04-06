Aaron Rodgers loved the viral ‘Jeopardy!’ question that poked fun at Packers

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ first day as a “Jeopardy!” guest host on Monday included a viral moment.

On Final Jeopardy, a contestant’s question was about the Packers’ much-discussed decision to kick a field goal while trailing the Buccaneers by eight points with 2:09 remaining in the NFC Championship Game.

The contestant to Aaron Rodgers ... and Rodgers agreed with him!! pic.twitter.com/ST5OZtbRms — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) April 5, 2021

Rodgers talked about the moment Tuesday while on “Good Morning Football” and revealed a little-known secret about when a host first sees the Final Jeopardy responses from the players.

After showing the Final Jeopardy answer, Rodgers said, the host walks to their dais and can see the question each contestant is writing.

“I start seeing him writing something about kicking the field goal, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God this is gonna be an amazing moment like if he stays with it.’ Because a lot of times ... they will write something down maybe then erase it and then write something else,” Rodgers said on “Good Morning Football.”

While losing the NFC Championship Game was a tough moment for Rodgers personally, he did get a kick (pun intended) out of a contestant poking fun at him and the Packers.

“But I saw him writing that down (and) I’m thinking ... ‘Just how perfect is this? My first show, and the one kind of sports fan in the 10 episodes is going to take a pot shot at us kicking a field goal,’ but it was perfect,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers was glad the clip remained in the episode.

“When you have great contestants, like James Holzhauer, like Ken Jennings, like just interesting people who are quirky, and it’s answers like that that get more eyes on the show,” Rodgers said. “And so anytime there can be kind of a viral moment like that, it is great for the show, it’s great for me hosting, it’s great for ‘Jeopardy!’ moving forward, and I’m glad that he put that in there, and I’m still not sure why (the Packers kicked the field goal).”

Here is Rodgers talking about the funny moment:

"It was perfect."



.@AaronRodgers12 talks to us about Scott's Final @Jeopardy answer when he asked about the Packers FG decision in the NFC Championship ️️ pic.twitter.com/BkZ0Ztuivn — GMFB (@gmfb) April 6, 2021